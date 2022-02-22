The President signed the Law “On amendments and additions to the Law of the Republic of Uzbekistan “On protection of consumer rights”” No.ЗРУ-746 dated January 18, 2022 (the “Law No.ЗРУ-746”).
Law No.ЗРУ-746 introduced the following amendments and additions to the Law “On protection of consumer rights”:
- the manufacturer (performer, seller) is obliged to provide the
consumer with information about itself, the rules of trade and
service in the State (Uzbek) language. This information may also be
additionally provided in other languages;
- the manufacturer (performer, seller) may communicate to
consumers information about the goods (works, services) selling on
labels, markings, technical documentation of goods or in another
way accepted for certain types of goods (works, services);
- information about the good (work, service) must contain the
full name and location (legal address) of the manufacturer
(executor, seller), QR code (matrix barcode) of licenses and
permits, and for imported goods – the name and location
(legal address) of the manufacturer and importer, as well as the
name of the country of origin of the goods. Moreover, for a good
subject to mandatory technical regulation, the consumer must be
provided with relevant information about its compliance with the
requirements of regulatory documents in the field of technical
regulation;
- payment for goods (works, services) can be made in cash or
non-cash form. The seller (executor) is prohibited from setting
different prices (tariffs), including their artificial
overestimation or reduction, for the same brand (model, SKU) of
goods, as well as for works, services in the same volume and
quality, depending on the form payment. When paying for goods
(works, services) in a non-cash form, consumers may be provided
with incentives;
- when returning goods in connection with the termination of the
contract for the sale of goods on credit, the consumer is refunded
the amount of money paid by him under the contract before returning
the goods, as well as all costs directly related to obtaining a
loan, and the amount of accrued interest on it. The previous
wording provided for the return of the amount of money of the
repaid loan at the time of the return of the goods, as well as
compensation for the fee for providing the loan. The refund to the
consumer of the amount of money paid by him is made in the same
form in which the payment for the goods was made, unless otherwise
provided by agreement of the parties;
- the consumer's requirement to replace or return the goods
shall be fulfilled if the goods were not in use, damaged, returned
with packaging, consumer properties are preserved and there are
grounds confirming its purchase from the particular seller;
- upon confirmation of defects in the good (work, service) and
its non-compliance with the requirements of regulatory documents,
the seller (manufacturer, performer) must fully cover the costs
associated with the verification (testing, examination) of goods
(work, services) to the consumer or the relevant state authorized
bodies for the protection of rights consumers;
- it is prohibited to include in the contract conditions that infringe on the rights of consumers provided for by law, as well as failure to provide them with benefits and benefits established by law.
Moreover, the Law “On Protection of Consumer Rights” was supplemented with a new Article 28(1), which provides for the protection of consumer rights in the sale of goods (works, services) using information systems.
