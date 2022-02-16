The Vietnam Ministry of Industry and Trade has issued 7 Decisions on exemption from application of safeguard measures and measures to prevent trade remedies evasion for steel products in 2021 and 2022.

The Vietnam Ministry of Industry and Trade has just announced the decision to waive the application of safeguard measures and measures in Vietnam to prevent evasion of trade remedies for steel products in the cases No. ER01.SG04 and AC01.SG04.

At the beginning of last year, on March 20, 2020, the Ministry of Industry and Trade issued Decision No. 918/QD-BCT on extending the application of measures to prevent evasion of trade remedies with imported steel billet and imported long steel with HS code: 7207.11.00; 7207.19.00; 7207.20.29; 7207.20.99; 7224.90.00; 7213.10.10; 7213.10.90; 7213.91.20; 7214.20.31; 7214.20.41; 7227.90.00; 7228.30.10; 9811.00.00 (case ER01.SG04) (Decision No. 918).

In addition, also on March 20, 2020, the Ministry of Industry and Trade issued Decision No. 920/QD-BCT on extending the application of measures to prevent evasion of trade remedies with imported rolled steel, steel wire: HS codes: 7213.91.90, 7217.10.10, 7217.10.29, 7229.90.99, 9839.10.00 (AC01.SG04 case) (Decision No. 920).

Exemption from the application of safeguard measures and measures to prevent trade remedies evasion for steel products

Based on point c, clause 1, Article 16 of Circular 37/2019/TT-BCT issued on November 29, 2019 by the Ministry of Industry and Trade, the circular has detailed provisions on trade remedies, the Trade Protection Department issued Notice No. 18/TB-PVTM on September 6, 2021 on the receipt of dossiers of request for exemption from trade remedies for the above cases.

After completing the receipt of applications for exemption from trade remedies for the above cases as well as processing the dossiers according to regulations, the Ministry of Industry and Trade has made 7 decisions on exemption from application of safeguard measures and measures to combat trade remedies evasion for the above cases in 2021 and 2022.

Specifically, the Ministry of Industry and Trade has decided to exempt safeguard measures for billet and long steel products in the case ER01.SG04 of Chia Chen Industry Co., Ltd. in 2021 with 129 tons of products granted exemptions; Atlantic Vietnam Welding Consumables Co., Ltd with 1,218 tons of products is exempted in 2022.

In addition, the Ministry of Industry and Trade has also decided to waive measures to prevent evasion of trade remedies with steel products in the AC01.SG04 case. Specifically, Sunway Precision Steel Joint Stock Company is exempted from trade remedy evasion measures for 575 tons of products in 2022; Sunway Precision Steel Joint Stock Company is exempted from 147 tons in 2021; Lam Vien Vinh Phuc Industry Co., Ltd is exempted from 1,085 tons in 2022; Daeho special Steel VINA Co., Ltd. is exempted from 11,310 tons in 2022 and Chia Chen Industry Co., Ltd. is exempted from 119 tons in 2021.

No. Exempted business name Decision number Amount of exemptions (tons) Exemption from safeguard measures for billet and long steel products – case ER01.SG04 1 Chia Chen Industry Co., Ltd (2021) 2678/QD-BCT 129 2 Atlantic Vietnam Welding Consumables Co., Ltd 2679/QD-BCT 1.218 Exemption from countermeasures against trade remedies for steel products – case AC01.SG04 3 Sunway Precision Steel Joint Stock Company 2675/QD-BCT 575 4 Sunway Precision Steel Joint Stock Company (added in 2021) 2674/QD-BCT 147 5 Lam Vien Vinh Phuc Industry Co., Ltd (2022) 2670/QD-BCT 1.085 6 Daeho special Steel VINA Co., Ltd. (2022) 2677/QD-BCT 11.310 7 Chia Chen Industry Co., Ltd. (2021) 2676/QD-BCT 119

