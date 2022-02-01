(Vietnam) Previously, on December 8, 2021, the Trade Remedies Department of the Ministry of Industry and Trade sent an official investigation questionnaire to foreign manufacturers and exporters in the case of anti-dumping investigation for a number of table and chair products originating from China and Malaysia (case code: AD16). The deadline to answer the questionnaire is before 5:00 p.m. on January 12, 2022 (Hanoi time). However, considering that the above time is not enough for relevant parties to respond in a timely manner, the Investigating Agency has issued a notice to extend the time limit for submitting official responses in the case of investigation of the application of anti-dumping measures against a number of table and chair products originating from the People's Republic of China and Malaysia.

To be able to ensure their rights and interests, foreign manufacturers/exporters involved in the case need to participate and cooperate most earnestly in the investigation process. The content of the responses of the interested parties will become the basis for the investigating agency to consider and select a sample to limit the scope of investigation in case of necessity.

In the event that the investigating authority does not receive a reply within the time limit for foreign manufacturers/exporters or if foreign manufacturers/exporters provide incorrect information and/or incomplete as required, the investigating authority will be able to use the available information to reach a conclusion according to the provisions of Article 75 of the Law on Foreign Trade Management.

The information and data provided by the manufacturer/exporter while answering the investigation agency's questionnaire as well as the right to access information of the case of the concerned parties during the investigation process will be carried out in accordance with the law on information security in Article 11 of Decree No. 10/2018/ND-CP dated January 15, 2018, detailing a number of articles of the Law on Foreign Trade Management on trade remedies.

Extension of time for submitting official responses to the questionnaire in the case of investigation of the application of anti-dumping measures against a number of table and chair products originating from the People's Republic of China and Malaysia

Considering to create conditions for foreign manufacturing and exporting companies to cooperate in answering the questionnaire, based on Clause 2, Article 35 of Decree 10/2018/ND-CP dated January 15, 2018, of the Government detailing a number of articles of the Law on Foreign Trade Management on trade remedies, the investigating agency has announced the extension of the time to receive the answers to the survey questionnaire for foreign manufacturing and exporting companies in the AD16 case from 5:00 p.m. on January 12, 2022, to 5:00 p.m. on January 12, 2022 (Hanoi time).

Regarding the criteria related to the answers, in this case, the response will be considered to be submitted on time only when the Investigating Agency receives all the paper and electronic copies before the stipulated time.

For other content, companies need to follow the instructions in the official survey questionnaire issued on December 6, 2021, by the Trade Remedies Department.

