From December 9, 2021 to June 8, 2022, the licensing of imports from Ukraine will continue to operate.

Remember that a one-time license from the MART is required when goods are placed under the customs procedures for release for domestic consumption (except for placement under the customs procedure for release for domestic consumption in order to complete the customs procedure of a free customs zone) and a free customs zone.

Also, there will be separate administrative procedures for some types of goods in accordance with the CN FEA code. The administrative procedure is carried out free of charge within 5 working days.

As a rule, the application and the letter are submitted in arbitrary form with a reasoned request to approve the application.

The goods include, for example, sugar confectionery (including white chocolate), sweet dry baked goods, beer, washing machines.

A list of other products can be found at the link:

https://pravo.by/document/?guid=12551&p0=C22100702&p1=1&p5=0

For reference: to check the licensing of goods, we recommend checking the used CN FEA code.

