Advantages of Using Letter of Credit in International Transactions Toga Oksuz Law Firm A Letter of Credit is a payment term mostly used for long-distance and international commercial transactions.

Partners Of GRATA International Spoke At The Business Briefing On Doing Business In Kazakhstan GRATA International On November 22, 2021, at RIXOS Almaty, a Business Briefing on Doing Business in Kazakhstan, organized by the Wallonia Export & Investment Agency (AWEX), was held.

The Carriage of Goods by Sea Act 1992 IPG Lex In order to clearly explain the effects of the Carriage of Goods by Sea Act 19921 and to make an attempt to consider whether or not the new legislation can be regarded as an exhaustive and satisfactory piece of work we have to go back to 1855.

Short Term Fix vs Long Term Goals: Both Are Needed To Win In The Disrupted Global Supply Chain Crisis AlixPartners We recently joined a Privcap discussion on Winners and Losers in a Disrupted Global Supply Chain. In our conversation with Raz Khan from Permira we explored ...

Advantages Of International Commercial Arbitration Clyde & Co In international trade and commerce, arbitration has become exceptionally strong and widely accepted as a means of resolving disputes.