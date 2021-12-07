Recently, the Ministry of Industry and Trade has issued Decision 2644/QD-BCT on the imposition of anti-dumping duty on several Sorbitol sugar products originating from India, Indonesia, and China. This anti-dumping duty is imposed from more than 44.3% to 68.5%.

On November 23, 2021, the Decision to impose anti-dumping duty on Sorbitol sugar of India, China, and Indonesia will officially take effect and have an application term of 5 years from November 23, 2021.

Accordingly, the official anti-dumping duty for organizations and individuals producing and exporting goods originating from India will be 52.7%.

On the other hand, the Sorbitol sugar products of PT Sorini Agro Asia Corporindo, PT Sorini Towa Berlina Corporindo of Indonesia will have a duty rate of 44.39%. As for organizations and individuals producing and exporting other Indonesian goods, the duty rate will be 57.55%.

Products of Shangdong Tianli Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd, China are taxed at 44.99%. For other organizations and individuals producing and exporting goods originating from China, there will be a duty rate of 68.5%.

Imposing anti-dumping duty on sugar

The investigation to impose anti-dumping duty on Sorbitol sugar has been initiated by the Ministry of Industry and Trade since December 2020 based on the request of the domestic industry submitted in September 2020.

The whole investigation process is carried out in the spirit of strictly complying with the principles of the Law on Foreign Trade Management, as well as relevant regulations and according to the Anti-Dumping Agreement of the World Trade Organization (WTO).

After a period of investigation, the Ministry of Industry and Trade received the results that a series of investigated goods had a sudden increase in quantity, leading to goods being dumped and causing significant damage to the domestic manufacturing industry.

Previously, on September 21, the Ministry of Industry and Trade issued Decision No. 2171/QD-BCT on the investigation and application of measures to prevent evasion of trade remedies for cane sugar products originating from Thailand, accused of evading through five ASEAN countries: Laos, Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Myanmar.

According to the Ministry of Industry and Trade, the recent increase in the application of official anti-dumping measures will contribute to creating a fair competitive environment for domestic manufacturing industries. Not only that, the imposition of such duty will help develop and improve the added value and competitiveness of Vietnamese products and businesses in the global value chain.

In the coming time, the Ministry of Industry and Trade will continue to coordinate with relevant ministries and branches to monitor the impact of anti-dumping measures, ensuring an equal and favorable competitive environment for manufacturing industries.

