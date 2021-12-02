To provide the relevant parties more time to gather the necessary data in the case of Investigating the application of measures to prevent evasion of trade remedies for cane sugar products from Thailand, the Trade Remedies Administration (Investigating Agency) announced the extension of the time to answer the questionnaire until 15:00 on December 16, 2021 (Hanoi time).

On September 21, 2021, the Vietnamese Ministry of Industry and Trade issued Decision No. 2171/QD-BCT on investigating and applying measures to prevent evasion of trade remedies against dumping and anti-subsidy on cane sugar products originating from Thailand accused of evading through 5 ASEAN countries including Laos, Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Myanmar.

To serve the investigation process, on October 25, 2021, the Investigating Agency has sent an investigation questionnaire to relevant parties, including foreign manufacturing/exporting enterprises, domestic manufacturing enterprises, and importing enterprises, to collect information in order to analyze, evaluate and clarify the allegations as well as investigate acts of evading anti-dumping and anti-subsidy measures.

The relevant parties have the responsibilities to respond to the questionnaire in the regulated time period.

However, during the process of receiving the questionnaire, the Investigating Agency received requests for an extension of the time to respond to the questionnaire from a number of stakeholders. After considering the requests, the Investigation Agency announced the extension of the time to answer the questionnaire until 15:00 on December 16, 2021 (Hanoi time).

To ensure their rights and interests, the Investigating Agency asks all relevant parties to participate and cooperate fully throughout the investigation process.

After receiving the answers, the Ministry of Industry and Trade will verify and confirm the information provided by relevant parties before completing the official investigation conclusion on the case.

The content of the response will be the basis for the Investigating Agency to consider and make an investigation conclusion of the case.

In case the Investigating Agency does not receive a timely reply from the relevant parties or in case the information provided is inaccurate or incomplete as requested, the Investigating Agency will use the available information to draw conclusions on the case in accordance with Article 75 of the Law on Foreign Trade Management.

The information and data provided in the course of answering the investigation agency's questionnaire and the right of relevant parties to access case information during the investigation process will be implemented in strict accordance with the law on information security in Article 11 of Decree No. 10/2018/ND-CP dated January 15, 2018, detailing a number of articles of the Law on Foreign Trade Management on trade remedies.

The way to answer the parts of the questionnaire, the amount to be submitted, the form of submission, and the deadline for submission are detailed in the Questionnaire. Accordingly, the Investigating Agency recommends that the relevant parties carefully read the instructions before answering and submit the response on time.

