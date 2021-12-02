ARTICLE

Kazakhstan: Partners Of GRATA International Spoke At The Business Briefing On Doing Business In Kazakhstan

On November 22, 2021, at RIXOS Almaty, a Business Briefing on Doing Business in Kazakhstan, organized by the Wallonia Export & Investment Agency (AWEX), was held.

The Wallonia Export & Investment Agency (AWEX) is the institution in charge of the development and management of Wallonia's domestic and international economic relations.

Yerzhan Yessimkhanov and Shakhrukh Usmanov, Partners of the GRATA International law firm spoke for the Trade Mission of Belgian companies in Kazakhstan.

GRATA lawyers had a discussion with representatives of Belgian companies about the legal aspects of doing business in Kazakhstan, including the issue of choosing the form of a permanent establishment, government procurement, dispute resolution and tax issues.

