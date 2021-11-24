The decision of the EEC Council N81 has come into action on November 5, 2021. It allowed legal entities who are defined as operators of electronic trade in the framework of the Pilot project to submit international goods for the customs procedure of release for the internal consumption before submission of declaration.

Those goods shall be put under the procedure of customs consignment and be sold by the online markets (online platforms) of the third parties for the individuals.

