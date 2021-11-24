Belarus:
EAEU. Pilot Project In Belarus
24 November 2021
GRATA International
The decision of the EEC Council N81 has come into action on
November 5, 2021. It allowed legal entities who are defined as
operators of electronic trade in the framework of the Pilot project
to submit international goods for the customs procedure of release
for the internal consumption before submission of declaration.
Those goods shall be put under the procedure of customs
consignment and be sold by the online markets (online platforms) of
the third parties for the individuals.
