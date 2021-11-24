Belarus:
Roadmap "Electronic Trade In EAEU
24 November 2021
GRATA International
In the scope of the Roadmap, several measures are prescribed.
For example, the change of customs regulation in the sphere of
external electronic trade, changes in the non-tariff regulation
measures, collection of indirect taxes, receiving statistical data,
etc.
Term of realization: 2022-2024.
