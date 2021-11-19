In view of the situation in Syria and Belarus and in line with the latest restrictive measures adopted by the Council of the European Union the Merchant Shipping Directorate has issued a Merchant Shipping Notice, to remind all interested parties of their obligations applicable under the Maltese Law.

The restrictive measures against Syria were recently updated and now include also other individuals to the list of natural and legal persons, entities, or bodies; subject to restrictive measures in Annex II to Regulation (EU) No. 36/2012 and Annex I to Decision 2013/255/CFSP.

Attention is also drawn to the latest amendments to Council Regulation (EC) No.765/2006, concerning restrictive measures in respect of Belarus. Inter alia such amendments provide for the freezing of funds and economic resources of, and prohibits making funds or economic resources available to, persons, entities, and bodies responsible for serious violations of human rights or the repression of civil society and democratic opposition, or whose activities otherwise seriously undermine democracy or the rule of law in Belarus, and those facilitating the illegal crossing of the external borders of the Union or the transfer of prohibited goods and the illegal transfer of restricted goods, including hazardous goods, into the territory of the Union.

Under Maltese law, shipping organisations established in Malta or operating Maltese ships are required to abide by provisions on restrictive measures when planning their operations and, to extend their full cooperation for their enforcement. The use of Maltese ships in any such violation may be considered as being against the interest of Malta and of Maltese shipping and may lead, inter alia, to closure of registry.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.