Belarus:
EAEU. New CN FEA Codes
25 October 2021
GRATA International
Since January 1, 2022 the 7th Edition of Harmonized
Commodity Description and Coding System (the basis of EEMA CN FEA)
will enter into force.
Export dues won't be changed. Remember that tax-payers shall
update the classification of goods and their sources according to
the updated codes till 2022.
