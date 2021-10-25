Since January 1, 2022 the 7th Edition of Harmonized Commodity Description and Coding System (the basis of EEMA CN FEA) will enter into force.

Export dues won't be changed. Remember that tax-payers shall update the classification of goods and their sources according to the updated codes till 2022.

