ARTICLE

Worldwide: Vietnam Reviewing The Application Of Anti-dumping Measures To A Number Of Plastic Products And Products Made Of Plastic Originating From The People's Republic Of China, The Kingdom Of Thailand, And Malaysia

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

A number of plastic products and products made of plastic made from propylene polymers originating from the People's Republic of China, Kingdom of Thailand, and Malaysia (case code AR01.AD07) are currently being reviewed by the Ministry of Industry and Trade to apply anti-dumping measures.

On August 4, 2019, the case of investigation and application of anti-dumping measures on a number of plastic products and products made of plastic originating from the People's Republic of China, the Kingdom of Thailand, and Malaysia was initiated to investigate on the basis of a request for application of anti-dumping measures by a representative of the domestic industry. The investigation is carried out in accordance with WTO regulations, the Law on Foreign Trade Management, and related regulations.

Specifically, on July 20, 2020, the Ministry of Industry and Trade issued Decision No. 1900/QD-BCT on the application of official anti-dumping measures to a number of plastic products and products made of plastic made from propylene polymers originating in the People's Republic of China, the Kingdom of Thailand and Malaysia.

On September 24, 2021, the Ministry of Industry and Trade continued to issue Decision No. 2201/QD-BCT on the first review of the application of anti-dumping measures to a number of plastic products and products made of plastic made from propylene polymers classified under the HS codes: 3920.20.10 and 3920.20.91 originating in the People's Republic of China, the Kingdom of Thailand and Malaysia (case code AR01.AD07).

Reviewing the application of anti-dumping measures to a number of plastic products and products made of plastic originating from the People's Republic of China, the Kingdom of Thailand, and Malaysia

According to the decision No. 2201/QD-BCT of the Ministry of Industry and Trade, based on the content of the application for review, the investigating agency will consider and evaluate the following contents:

1. Review of anti-dumping duties applied to:

The Kunlene group of companies includes Suzhou Kunlene Film Industries Co., Ltd. and Yunnan Kunlene Film Industries Co., Ltd.; and

Kinwin Group includes Kinwin Plastic Industrial Co., Ltd.; Zhejiang Kinlead Innovative Materials Co., Ltd. and the trading company Ultra Fast Development Limited.

2. Reviewing, adjusting or not adjusting the scope of goods subject to anti-dumping measures.

Reviewing the application of anti-dumping measures to some plastic products and products made of plastic

The results of the investigation and assessment from the case show that the manufacturing industry of plastic products and products made of plastic made from polymers from propylene has been suffering significant damage in recent times. Damage to these industries can be seen through factors such as a serious decrease in sales, revenue, profit, market share, production capacity, etc.

Reviewing the application of anti-dumping measures to some plastic products and products made of plastic. Source: dantri

Accordingly, in order to minimize damage to the domestic manufacturing industry in particular and the national economy in general due to the impact of a large number of plastic products and products made of plastic made from propylene polymers dumped into Vietnam, the Ministry of Industry and Trade has issued a Decision to apply official anti-dumping duty on plastic products and products made of plastic made from propylene polymers imported from the People's Republic of China, Kingdom of Thailand and Malaysia

To ensure the people's interests, the Trade Remedies Administration announced that all organizations and individuals that have activities of exporting, importing, distributing, trading, and using the investigated goods should register as a related party to access publicly circulated information during the review process, submit comments, information and evidence related to the content of the review. At the same time, relevant parties should also provide the necessary information and cooperate with the investigating agency during the investigation and review process to ensure that their rights and interests are protected in accordance with the law.

The Decision and the Official Notice can be viewed here: Download

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.