In accordance with the Decree of the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan "On additional measures to stimulate exporting enterprises" No.УП-6306 (the "Decree No.УП-6306") dated September 7, 2021, starting from October 1, 2021, the following are approved:

enterprises with annual export volume exceeded USD 20 million get one-time financial resources of up to USD 5 million. The Export Promotion Agency provides recourses up to 1 year for export and pre-export financing through commercial banks;

enterprises that exported ready-made garments for an amount exceeding USD 1 million in the last 12 months can have a 120-day deferral (payment by installments) of customs payment without interest and security for import of raw materials, materials for main and auxiliary production;

enterprises are not required to obtain a national certificate for the import of certified and declared equipment, components, raw materials, measuring and vehicles, chemical and lifting mechanisms from countries with a high quality and control system.

An application of fines to enterprises for overdue receivables on foreign trade operation and a collection of fines imposed before the entry into force of the Decree No. УП-6306 are suspended until December 31, 2021.

Permission of the President or the Cabinet of Ministers is not required for the export of the following products:

millet (trade codes 1008 21 000 0, 1008 29 000 0);

flour and dried bean powder (trade code 1106 10 000 0);

flour and fruit and nuts powder (trade code 1106 30 900 0).

