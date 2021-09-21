On 1 September 2021, the Government of Vietnam initiated an anti-dumping duty investigation on imports of certain tables and chairs originating from Malaysia and China ("products").

The anti-dumping duty investigation was initiated by virtue of a petition dossier filed by Xuan Hoa Viet Nam Joint Stock Company and Hoa Phat Furniture Joint Stock Company ("Petitioners").

The Petitioners have alleged that based on a comparison between the normal value i.e. the domestic sales price of the products in Malaysia and China with their corresponding export prices to Vietnam, dumping has occurred.

According to the Initiation Decision by the Ministry of Industry and Trade, Vietnam, the Petitioners are seeking for anti-dumping duties at the rate of 32.40% and 24.90% respectively for certain tables and chairs from Malaysia; and anti-dumping duties at the rate of 35.20% and 21.40% respectively for certain tables and chairs from China.

In the event the Government of Vietnam finds that the Petitioners' allegations are true, the Government of Vietnam may impose anti-dumping duties on imports of the products from Malaysia and China coming into the country.

Interested parties should indicate their intention to respond to the Trade Remedies Authority of Vietnam within 15 days from the date of notification of the investigation.

Originally Published 7 September 2021

