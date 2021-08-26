ARTICLE

Azerbaijan: On July 23, 2021, President Of The Republic Of Azerbaijan Adopted A Decree "On Ensuring The Activity Of The Export And Investment Promotion Agency Of The Republic Of Azerbaijan – AZPROMO

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

On July 23, 2021, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan adopted a Decree “On Ensuring the Activity of the Export and Investment Promotion Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan – AZPROMO” and on making Amendments to the Decree “On Further improvement of management in the field of export and investment promotion”, dated July 23, 2021, #1411.

The Decree approved the charter and structure of AZPROMO and established its charter fund in the amount of AZN 1000.000.

According to the Charter, AZPROMO is a public legal entity under the Ministry of Economy, operating in the field of export and investment promotion and providing a number of services to exporters and investors.

The Agency operates in the following directions:

participation in the formation of state policy on export and investment promotion and development of legal base;

participation in the process of creating a sustainable environment for exporters and investors to promote exports and investments;

participation in the implementation of programs and projects to promote exports and investments;

and many others.

The Decree also defines the governing bodies of AZPROMO, which are a Supervisory Board consisting of 7 members and an Executive Director. The chairman of the Supervisory Board is the Minister of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.