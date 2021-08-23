These changes provide for the possibility of issuing a veterinary certificate in electronic form. If this form was used, the officials of the authorized body of the member state do not have the right to require the owner (carrier) of the controlled goods to present a veterinary certificate on a paper form.

In this case, the owner (carrier) of the controlled goods for the implementation of veterinary control (supervision) is obliged to submit to the officials of his choice the number of the veterinary certificate issued in electronic form, or a two-dimensional matrix bar code of such a certificate, or a paper copy of it.

