ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

On December 5, 2021, Barbados is set to become Scotland's only direct route to the Caribbean, as Virgin Atlantic launch its new direct route from Edinburgh (IATA: EDI) to Bridgetown (IATA: BGI, Grantley Adams International Airport), Barbados.

Virgin Atlantic's new flight connecting Scotland to Barbados will operate twice weekly, Wednesday and Sunday, on an Airbus A330. Customers can choose to fly in one of three cabins, including Upper Class or Premium. Fares will start from as little as £419 per person.

Minister of Tourism and International Transport, Senator Lisa Cummins, welcomed the announcement by saying, "The fact that this new route is Scotland's only direct flight to the Caribbean is something that fills everyone in Barbados with great pride. This will also be the first time that Virgin Atlantic has flown international flights from Edinburgh, so it really is a very important moment in history for both Scotland and Barbados. We look forward to showing Scottish travellers that Barbados is a safe destination, which is ready and waiting for them to enjoy."

She continued, "The establishment of this new service will offer even more connectivity options for Scottish holidaymakers, business travellers and residents. We are pushing for the diversification of routes, the airlift to support those routes, and new destinations that can partner with Barbados on multi-destination marketing and partnerships; so this is in line with that policy direction for Barbados and something that we will continue to build out."

Edinburgh Airport is Scotland's largest and busiest airport, serving more than 12 million passengers per year.

Head of Caribbean at Virgin Atlantic, Nikki Goldsmith, commented, "Barbados is Virgin Atlantic's heartland in the Caribbean. Not only have we significantly increased capacity to the island with the introduction of our newest plane, the A350, but we're delighted to be flying from three regional gateways, of London, Manchester and our new home in Scotland, Edinburgh. Our new flights mean more customers than ever before get to experience the stunning beaches, equisetic cuisine and rich culture that Barbados has buckets of."

Scotland's Minister for Transport Graeme Dey said "I welcome this news of Virgin Atlantic's commitment to Scotland, and the launch of their new service to Barbados from Edinburgh. It is encouraging to see airlines develop their connectivity to Scotland at this time and I am sure this news will be welcomed by passengers."

Invest Barbados also welcomes the announcement of greater air connectivity. During November last year, the government's economic development agency in collaboration with the Barbados Investment and Development Corporation, Renfrewshire Business Network and other stakeholders, hosted a virtual three-day Trade Mission where Scottish delegates were able to explore and learn more about the investment and trade opportunities in Barbados, as well as to forge closer ties with their Barbadian counterparts. This year, Invest Barbados in conjunction with Renfrewshire Business Network, will again be hosting an Investment and Trade Mission from Scotland to Barbados. The event is scheduled to be held from November 22-27, and will explore the many reasons why investors should consider choosing Barbados as a jurisdiction with which to do business.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.