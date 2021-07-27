Julio Brea Guzmán, partner at the firm Guzmán Ariza and president of the Center for Alternative Disputes Resolution (CRC) at the Chamber of Commerce and Production of Puerto Plata presented the webinar "Alternative Resolution of Disputes in Commerce: Mission and New Challenges," where he masterfully presented the benefits, opportunities and his vision of the future regarding the use of this resource.

This webinar is part of the virtual series Let's Talk about Law with José Serrata (Hablemos de Derecho con José Serrata), available on YouTube.

