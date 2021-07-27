ARTICLE

Dominican Republic: The Dominican-German Chamber Of Commerce And The Ministry Of Industry, Commerce And MSMEs Sign A Memorandum Of Understanding Between The Countries

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, June 8, 2021. – The Dominican-German Chamber of Commerce (AHK RD) represented by its president Fabio J. Guzmán Saladín, partner at Guzmán Ariza, and Víctor Bisonó, minister of industry and commerce, signed a memorandum of understanding to strengthen and promote commercial exchange, investment and knowledge exchange between the Dominican Republic and Germany, through initiatives and projects of mutual execution that promote bilateral economic and educational relations.

Fabio José Guzmán Saladín stated that: "Today is a historic moment for our institution, since with the signing of the MOU and the subsequent signing of the agreement with the Ministry of Industry, Commerce and MSMEs in our country we are taking a firm step to strengthen ties between the Dominican Republic and Germany. We reiterate our gratitude for the signing of this memorandum of understanding and we thank Minister Ito Bisonó and all his team for their support and for all the opportunities that the agreement will generate for German and Dominican businessmen, the Dominican Republic and the Federal Republic of Germany."

This for us is more than a memorandum of understanding, it is an important alliance for the future, which can no longer be exempted from solidarity and genuine interest in promoting investment opportunities between partners, as is the case of the Dominican Republic and Germany ", said Minister Ito Bisonó.

Also in attendance were: Katrin Werdermann, Deputy Head of the German Embassy, Karsten Paul Windeler, Vice President AHK RD, Iovar Medina, Member of the Board of Directors AHK RD, Carlos Flaquer, Vice Minister of Free Zones and Special Regimes and Frauke Pfaff, Director AHK RD.

