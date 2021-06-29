ARTICLE

Uzbekistan: Technological Equipment That Are Not Manufactured In Uzbekistan Will Be Exempted From VAT And Customs Duty

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The Resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Uzbekistan “On approval of technological equipment, analogues of which are not manufactured in the Republic, exempted from customs duty and VAT at import on the territory of the Republic of Uzbekistan” №352 dated June 4, 2021 determined the list of technological equipment exempted from customs duty and VAT. In particular, 676 types of technological equipment were exempted from customs duty and VAT including:

equipment for milk processing / reprocessing;

equipment for the production of bakery products, pasta, spaghetti, or similar products;

equipment for the confectionery, cocoa powder or chocolate industry;

meat or poultry processing equipment;

machines for dyeing yarns;

automatic sewing machines;

civil passenger aircraft with more than 50 but less than 300 seats.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.