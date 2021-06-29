On May 20, 2021, the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Uzbekistan adopted the Resolution "On measures for the implementation of pilot projects to expand the list of products subject to compulsory digital labelling" No.322 (the "Resolution No.322"). The Resolution No.322 approved the following documents:

a list of certain types of products subject to mandatory digital labeling and in respect of which pilot projects are being implemented;

a list of business entities - participants of the pilot project, which must be equipped with the machinery and software for the implementation of digital labelling;

temporary regulations on the implementation of the pilot project on digital labelling of medicines, medical products, water, soft drinks and household appliances;

the action plan for the implementation of the pilot project to develop mechanisms for the digital labelling for new product categories;

The Resolution No.322 emphasizes that participation of business entities in the pilot project does not exempt producers from production and labelling requirements established by legal acts.

National Information System (NIS) "Asl belgisi" processes information about obligatory digital labelling and follow-up of all stages. "CRPT Turon" LLC acts as an operator of NIS "Asl belgisi".

The document sets the following dates for the start of the pilot project and the gradual introduction of mandatory digital labeling of certain types of goods: