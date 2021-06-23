Barbados and the United Kingdom (UK) are committed to strengthening their bilateral relations.

Indicating the strong and lasting relationship between both countries was Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senator Dr. Jerome Walcott, who emphasised that Barbados was keen to continue engagement at the bilateral level.

His comments came during a courtesy call with British High Commissioner to Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean, Scott Furssedonn-Wood, at his Ministry's Culloden Road, St. Michael, recently.

Dr. Walcott thanked the UK government for its financial and technical assistance throughout the years and expressed an interest in collaborating in other areas, such as climate change, energy and security.

In his remarks, Mr. Furssedonn-Wood acknowledged the historical connection between both countries and the good working relationship that has existed over the years, while reaffirming his country's commitment to continue working with Barbados in several areas, including the COVAX facility and the Multinational Coordination Cell Caribbean (MNCCC), which assists with disaster response.

He noted that two British vessels would be in the region to assist with disaster relief during this hurricane season, the HMS Medway and the RFA Wave Knight.

Other matters discussed included the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26), genomic sequencing, tourism, vulnerability index, UK blacklisting of Barbados, UK-CARIFORUM Economic Partnership Agreements (EPAs) and training for officers of the Royal Barbados Police Force.

Also present during the courtesy call was Deputy High Commissioner Craig Fulton, Political Officer Tom Hines and Senior Foreign Service Officer Trecia King.

