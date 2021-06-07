ARTICLE

Uzbekistan: The Special Commission Will Be Engaged In The Development Of Exports And Attraction Of Investments In Uzbekistan

According to the Presidential Decree No.UP-6042 "On additional measures of further development of the export and investment potential of the Republic" dated August 18, 2020 (the "Decree No.UP-6042"), the appointment of the Deputy Prime Minister for Investments and Foreign Economic Relations as the Chairman of the Governmental Commission was envisaged. Also, according to the Resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers No.PKM-601 "On the Governmental Commission for the Development of Export and Investment" dated October 6, 2020 (the "Resolution No.PKM-601"), the bodies of the commission are the Secretariat for Investment, Export Support and Foreign Economic Relations of the Cabinet of Ministers, the Department for the Development of Industry and its Basic Industries, as well as Corporate Relations.

In addition, the Resolution No.PKM-601 defines the following main tasks of the commission:

development of export potential;

ensuring the efficient implementation of investment projects;

creation of industrial clusters in the regions and localization of production;

control over the implementation of "road maps" approved for the implementation of documents.

Originally published 22 October 2020.

