Uzbekistan:
Uzbekistan Received Observer Status In The Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU)
01 June 2021
GRATA International
On 11 December 2020, the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council
adopted a decision on granting a status of observer to Uzbekistan
during its meeting, where the President of Uzbekistan
participated.
The EAEU is an international organization for regional economic
integration. Now the EAEU includes Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan,
Kyrgyzstan, Russia. Moldova is an observer state.
In recent years, Uzbekistan has been expanding bilateral
cooperation with the EAEU countries. In 2016-2019, the total trade
between Uzbekistan and the Union states increased by 60% to US$8.4
billion. Today, the share of Uzbekistan's foreign trade with
the EAEU is 30%, and the volume of agricultural exports exceeds
75%.
In accordance with Article 109 of the Treaty on the EAEU,
representatives of an observer state can attend meetings of the
Union bodies by invitation without the right to participate in
decision-making and receive non-confidential documents.
Originally Published 21 December, 2020
