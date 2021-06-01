On 11 December 2020, the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council adopted a decision on granting a status of observer to Uzbekistan during its meeting, where the President of Uzbekistan participated.

The EAEU is an international organization for regional economic integration. Now the EAEU includes Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia. Moldova is an observer state.

In recent years, Uzbekistan has been expanding bilateral cooperation with the EAEU countries. In 2016-2019, the total trade between Uzbekistan and the Union states increased by 60% to US$8.4 billion. Today, the share of Uzbekistan's foreign trade with the EAEU is 30%, and the volume of agricultural exports exceeds 75%.

In accordance with Article 109 of the Treaty on the EAEU, representatives of an observer state can attend meetings of the Union bodies by invitation without the right to participate in decision-making and receive non-confidential documents.