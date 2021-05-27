Since January 1, 2021, the size of the basic unit has increased in Belarus - 29 rubles. (approximately 9.2 euros). Previously, it was 27 rubles. (approximately 8.7 euros). The size of the basic unit determines the size of administrative fines, the amount of fees for the performance of an administrative procedure, state fees in courts, etc.

Decisions of the Council of the Eurasian Economic Commission.

By the decision of the Council of the Eurasian Economic Commission dated November 23, 2020, No. 115, changes were introduced to the Methodology for calculating and the procedure for imposing fines for violation of general rules of competition in cross-border markets.

It shall be noted that this Methodology establishes the procedure for calculating the amount of a fine for a business entity for violating the rules of competition in cross-border markets. In particular, it contains a formula that allows authorized bodies to calculate a fine for a specific person, including its maximum and minimum amount, the procedure for enforcing the fine.

Thus, the content of such terms as "revenue" and "total amount of revenue" has been supplemented. The amount of the fine for violation of the rules of competition is now expressed in Russian rubles, and the data for calculating the fine are presented by business entities in the national currencies of the EAEU member states.

The procedure for calculating the amount of a fine in national currency in the event of a change in the ruble exchange rate has been fixed.

The amendments provide for the possibility of voluntary fulfillment of the obligation to pay the fine by the offender before the initiation of enforcement proceedings - within 60 calendar days from the date of entry into force of the Commission's decision on the imposition of the fine.

The methodology was also supplemented in terms of "mitigating circumstances": the list of mitigating circumstances was expanded and cases were clarified when voluntary termination of the violation and voluntary compensation for damage caused is considered as mitigating circumstances.

Originally Published 18 January, 2021

