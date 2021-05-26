ARTICLE

The President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev had issued a Decree on approval the Law on Amendments to the Law "On environmental protection" that was adopted by Milli Mejlis. (December 31, 2020).

According to this Law, it is prohibited for entrepreneurs to import or manufacture plastic bags up to 15 microns thick, as well as disposable plastic mixing rods, forks, spoons, knives, plates and cups, as well as sell or give them to consumers in trade, catering and other service facilities as of January 1st, 2021.

Originally published 20 January 2021.

