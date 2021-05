ARTICLE

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: International Law from Kazakhstan

Umbrella Clauses In Investment Arbitration Erdem & Erdem Law The obligations observance clauses, namely, umbrella clauses, are aimed to elevate contractual and other commitments of host states under an investment treaty's protective umbrella.

Advantages Of International Commercial Arbitration Clyde & Co In international trade and commerce, arbitration has become exceptionally strong and widely accepted as a means of resolving disputes.

The Kenya-UK Trade Agreement: Trading Up? Mayer Brown On the 10 March 2021, after a late night session in parliament, Kenyan MPs announced the ratification the Kenya-United Kingdom Economic Partnership Agreement.

A New Era Of Export Controls Begins In The EU: The Revised EU Dual-Use Export Controls To Promote Human Rights Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton On May 10, 2021, the EU adopted its new, revised version of Regulation (EC) No 428/2009 (the "Regulation"). It is widely acknowledged to be the first major reform to the structure...

Import & Export Regulations In The United Kingdom STA Law Firm The United Kingdom (UK) has long been a key player in the global import and export business, since the era of colonization.