ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: International Law from Egypt

Law Governing Customs Duties In India STA Law Firm We all have read in our childhood or seen in movies that how centuries ago, to enter a kingdom, a merchant with his merchandise had to give some gift to the king.

AfCFTA And Trade Benefits To Nigeria Pavestones Legal The Federal Executive Council ratified Nigeria's membership of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) on the 11th of November 2020.

Non-domestication Of Treaties In Nigeria As A Breach Of International Obligations – Sandra Eke S.P.A. Ajibade & Co. The rationale behind the signing of international treaties is to foster peace, unity and cooperation amongst member states, each member state is expected to enforce the provisions...

Regulations & Licensing Of Free Trade Zone In Nigeria Resolution Law Firm A Free Trade Zone is a category of the special economic zone in Nigeria.

Nigeria Free Trade Zone Regime: Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) LeLaw Barristers & Solicitors An FTZ is a designated location in a geographical area where enterprises can operate without trade barriers, bureaucratic bottlenecks and customs interference in order to attract new businesses and foreign participation.