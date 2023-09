ARTICLE

泰国是大陆法系国家,商标法律制度受法国、德国影响较深,形成了以成文法为主的知识产权保护制度。泰国《商标法》(Trademark Act of B.E. 2534 (1991), as amended in B.E. 2543 (2000))和《商标法实施条例》(Ministerial Regulation (B.E. 2535 (1992)))是当地实施商标保护的主要依据。本文将基于上述法律法规,结合泰国商标审查实践情况,对泰国商标注册和保护制度进行介绍。

