Recent developments in Europe in the area of ex-EU data transfers pose significant challenges for companies operating internationally. The new EU Standard Contractual Clauses (SCCs) and the EDPB Recommendations, which require data exporters and importers to conduct comprehensive assessments on the impact of data transfers, set new standards for companies.

At the same time, companies transferring personal data from Switzerland or the UK must also consider the corresponding regulations under Swiss and UK law, which in some cases differ from EU standards and cause a considerable amount of additional work in practice.

In this webinar, we will:

- Recap the recent developments in the EU, Switzerland and the UK regarding international data transfers, highlight the applicable requirements and explore their implications for companies operating internationally;

- Outline the steps data exporters and data importers need to take before transferring personal data to a third country;

- Share experiences and practical tips on conducting transfer impact assessments (TIAs), when and how to conduct them, and explain the role and responsibilities of data importers (from a US perspective); and

- Explain the transfer tools available for personal data transfers from the EU, Switzerland, and the UK, and how to deal with global contracts (including intra-group data transfer agreements) and BCRs.

