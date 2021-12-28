By virtue of Law No. 14 and Law No. 15 the respective jurisdictions of the Qatar International Court ("QIC")(also known as the Civil and Commercial Court of the Qatar Financial Centre("QFC")) and the QFC Regulatory Tribunal ("Tribunal") have been expanded now to include disputes relating to the Qatar Free Zones ("QFZ") and decisions issued by the Qatar Free Zones Authority ("QFZA").



The laws grant the QIC jurisdiction over all civil and commercial suits relating to the QFZ, and provide the Tribunal with the authority to hear appeals made in relation to decisions of the QFZA regarding the revocation or suspension of licenses of QFZ companies.



Significantly, Law No. 14 of 2021 introduced a new sub-article, Article 8(3)(C/5) which provides that in addition to hearing disputes involving QFC entities, the jurisdiction of the Qatar International Court extends to civil and commercial disputes which are related to other entities identified by law, effectively meaning that the court's jurisdiction may be expanded by future legislation without having to continually amend the QFC Law (Law No. 7 of 2005).

Originally published November 29, 2021.

