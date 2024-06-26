Landmark Visit By The DG Of WIPO To OAPI Office And Conference

On 3 and 4 June 2024, the Director General of the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), Mr Daren Tang, made a historic visit to the OAPI offices in Cameroon, for the'WIPO Conference with the Heads of National Intellectual Property Structures of OAPI Member States'.

On the first day of the conference there was a ministerial panel on the theme "Intellectual Property and Development: Integrating the IP System in National Policies for Building a Community Market", which saw the participation of the Ministers of the Republic of Cameroon, ambassadors of the OAPI member states, the heads of the national IP offices of the 17 OAPI member states, and other persons responsible for the entrepreneurial ecosystem in Cameroon, and was moderated by the DG of OAPI, Mr Denis Bohoussou. The session highlighted the impact of intellectual property on the development of policies of member states and the importance of participating in the African common market.

The second day of the conference saw discussions on the issue of improving the use of IP in Africa. A major concern that was raised during the discussions was the demystification of IP in Africa, to promote a better understanding of it, as well as a better understanding of the role and actions of WIPO and OAPI in the member states.

The conference ended with the closing ceremony of the OAPI technical meeting with the officials of the national IP offices of the OAPI member states.

Source: https://www.facebook.com/oapi.int/posts/pfbid02559xfs2n7c2vuLkBLzHGCsGhKsjB1wLQniNXnebideyWwJKKmhWtH2VFu1Sz7ADel

https://www.facebook.com/oapi.int/posts/pfbid036u64XEE1CiKTryt4NurZn66JAKxzCcnBNfefmCSUzVaRNqP9FBLbzgnDJqGoaDEUl

