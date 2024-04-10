第三方意见

根据经修订的专利规则第802条和第1700条，菲律宾知识产权局（IPOPHL）已开始通过其网站向公众通知专利、实用新型和工业品外观设计申请的公布，供社区审查。菲律宾知识产权局还将向相关行业发送该等通知。 

这一公布（https://www.ipophil.gov.ph/published-patent-um-id-applications-for-community-review/）是政府公报上的申请公布之外的额外公布。其目的是提高授予专利的透明度，提高专利、实用新型和工业品外观设计注册的质量。菲律宾知识产权局网站上的公布将邀请相关社区或任何第三方在公布后一个月内提交第三方意见或异议（如有）。

工业品外观设计海牙协定

菲律宾知识产权局已正式宣布菲律宾有意于2024年加入《工业品外观设计国际注册海牙协定（日内瓦文本）》。为推动这一进程，菲律宾知识产权局已开始鼓励本地设计师，利用菲律宾成为《海牙协定》缔约国后即将推出的、简化且具有成本效益的方法，在全球范围内保护其外观设计。

