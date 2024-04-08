ARTICLE

What's In A Geographical Name?: Understanding Use Of Geographical Names As Trade Marks Sujata Chaudhri IP Attorneys The names of cities, states and countries are often used by businesses to refer to their goods and services.

Legal Implications Of AI-Created Works In India Khurana and Khurana AI has become a buzzword in our lives, considering its role and impact. It has its pros and cons that is to be governed by law and order. This Blog delves into these issues, exploring AI's potential and future, especially in the context of Indian laws.

Taxation Of Royalties And Licensing Fees For The Use Of Intellectual Property Rights In India Coinmen Consultants LLP The taxation of royalties and licensing fees for the use of Intellectual Property Rights in India represents a critical aspect of the country's economic landscape.

Design registration fees reduced in Hong Kong Spruson & Ferguson Substantial design registration fee reductions underpin a government policy to promote intellectual property trading.

Aristocrat v Commissioner of Patents – the latest update Spruson & Ferguson In the latest appeal by Aristocrat, the residual claims were found not to be directed to patentable subject matter.