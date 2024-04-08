To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
工业品外观设计
2019年1月30日，缅甸联邦议会通过了期待已久的《缅甸工业品外观设计法》（"IDL"）。该法律的实施细则于2023年9月29日发布，并于2023年10月31日与该法律一并生效。自2023年10月31日起，可以在缅甸寻求工业品外观设计的保护。2023年10月27日的第71/2023号通知还发布了外观设计申请表。
|
工业品外观设计
法
|
|
颁布日期
|
2019年1月30日
|
生效日期
|
2023年10月31日
|
新颖性
|
国际新颖性测试
|
标准
|
新颖性和独创性
|
审查
|
仅基于绝对理由和相对反对理由的形式审查
|
宽限期
|
无
|
优先权主张
|
6个月
|
保护期
|
自申请日起5年，可续展两次，共计15年。
Co-author: Thet Htar
Aung
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Intellectual Property from Myanmar
Legal Implications Of AI-Created Works In India
Khurana and Khurana
AI has become a buzzword in our lives, considering its role and impact. It has its pros and cons that is to be governed by law and order. This Blog delves into these issues, exploring AI's potential and future, especially in the context of Indian laws.
What Is Fair Use Of Copyright Doctrine?
Photon legal
Have you ever used a copyrighted work without permission, and wondered whether it was legal or not? You might have heard of the term "fair use," but what exactly does it mean?