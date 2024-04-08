工业品外观设计

2019年1月30日，缅甸联邦议会通过了期待已久的《缅甸工业品外观设计法》（"IDL"）。该法律的实施细则于2023年9月29日发布，并于2023年10月31日与该法律一并生效。自2023年10月31日起，可以在缅甸寻求工业品外观设计的保护。2023年10月27日的第71/2023号通知还发布了外观设计申请表。  

业品外观设计

 

颁布日期

2019年1月30日

生效日期

2023年10月31日

新颖性

国际新颖性测试

标准

新颖性和独创性

审查

仅基于绝对理由和相对反对理由的形式审查

宽限期

优先权主张

6个月

保护期

自申请日起5年，可续展两次，共计15年。


Co-author:  Thet Htar Aung

