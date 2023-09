ARTICLE

Louis Vuitton's "Chequerboard Saga" Comes To An End GVZH Advocates In an EU decision given on the 19th of October 2022, the European General Court ("General Court") denied Louis Vuitton's ("LV") trademark claim of its white-and-blue Damier Azur pattern...

Balancing Investment Risk And Sustainability In Intellectual Property Dennemeyer Group No matter their industry, all commercial assets are wont to be touched by time and the fickle winds that varyingly drive and buffet the marketplace. In this regard, Intellectual Property (IP) investments...

Key Changes Under Jamaica's Trade Marks (Amendment) Rules 2022 Ogier Jamaica's Trade Marks (Amendment) Rules 2022 (rules) are expected to come into effect on 30 September 2023.

Patent Whiffs, Name Tiffs And Deepfake Tricks: A Fragrant IP Mix Dennemeyer Group The Intellectual Property (IP) scene is never static. Every month brings a breath of fresh air in the form of intriguing news stories to unpack and puzzle over. Our latest roundup features potentially pungent...

EUIPO Case Law: Trademark Protection For "Metaverse" CSB Group With more and more companies opening offices and shops in the "Metaverse", the subject of trade mark protection in the Metaverse has become a heated debate. The EUIPO and national offices...