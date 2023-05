ARTICLE

Intellectual Property Protection: Major Concerns Of Social Media Influencers And Content Creators In Nigeria Famsville Solicitors Social media influencing and content creation forms a major part of the fast-evolving technological advancement in the media and internet space.

Intellectual Property In Nigeria: A Summary Of Protectable Rights In Nigeria Olisa Agbakoba Legal (OAL) Generally, Intellectual Property ("IP") covers products of intellectual creations. However, it can also mean a generic term that describes creations of the intellect concerning which the law ascribes the...

An Appraisal Of Trade Secrets As An Intellectual Property Right* S.P.A. Ajibade & Co. Trade secrets are defined as capsules of information, ideas and knowledge which give the owner a competitive advantage over others in the same industry.

Monster Energy's Beastly Trademark Protection Woes Serve As A Lesson For Brand Owners Barnard Inc. The Monster Beverage Corporation's continued trademark battles against various other brands highlight the importance of selecting a distinctive and unique mark when selecting a trademark.

Shutter Shock: Lawyer Found Liable For Copyright Infringement In Landmark Photography Case Barnard Inc. The Copyright Claims Board (CCB) in the United States has made its first final decision, awarding $1,000 in damages to a photographer for a copyright infringement case