中国商務部と国家知識産権局（CNIPA）が知的財産権サービス輸出拠点について共同で行った認定作業で、広東深セン市の福田区は専門家による審査などを通過し、第一陣「国家知的財産権サービス輸出拠点」の整備地区に指定された。

福田区は昨年、特許登録件数が前年比7.8％増の3706件、年末時点の有効特許が同16.9％増の2万970件、特許担保融資が同334.1％増の17億8000万元にそれぞれ達した。同区が建設した中国初の「特許、商標、著作権」を一体化させた 知的財産権ビッグデータセンターに、世界の1000以上の大学・研究機関、5000社余りの投資機構、5900社余りの技術系企業からの1億5000万件以上の特許データが収録されている。

福田区はまた、中国（南方）知的財産権運営センターとの提携による「次世代情報技術産業知的財産権連盟」や、「福田区知的財産権保護センター」などを設立し、知的財産権の高品質な発展を促進するよう取り組んでいる。

出所：中国打撃侵権工作網

