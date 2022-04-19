3月31日に開かれた北京市第15期人民代表大会常務委員会第38回会議において、「北京市知的財産権保護条例」が可決された。7月1日より施行される。「条例」は、 知的財産権コンプライアンス承諾制度の導入を明らかにしており、政府調達などの活動に参加する場合は、他人の知的財産権を侵害していない旨の承諾書を提出しなければならないとしている。

「条例」は7つの章、57条からなり、主に▽新しい発展理念に基づく知財保護システムの構築▽トップダウンデザインの強化▽全チェーンにわたる保護の推進▽重点分野における保護の強化▽対外開放と国際協力の推進—などに関する内容が盛り込まれている。

「条例」はまた、権利行使における最新技術の応用を支持すると明確にした。電子技術を用いて証拠を取得し、保存することや、新しい技術手段を用いて著作権サービスを提供するなど、当事者が権利行使のコストを削減し、運用の効率を高めることを奨励するとしている。

出所：中国打撃侵権工作網

