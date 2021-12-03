国家知識産権局（CNIPA）は、国務院「知的財産権強国建設綱要（2021〜2035年）」と「『十四五』国家知的財産権保護と運用計画」の知的財産権分野における信義誠実システムの整備に関する方針に基づき、「国家知識産権局知的財産権信用管理規定（試行）」の意見募集稿を作成し、公表した。 知的財産権分野における信用管理活動メカニズムの構築、整備の推進や、商標の先駆け登録と非正常な特許出願に対する信用監視管理の強化など、知的財産権保護の確実な強化と知的財産権関連活動の高品質な発展の促進を狙いとする内容が盛り込まれている。

同「管理規定」は現在、一般向け意見募集が行われている。締切日は11月25日。以下の方式で意見を提出することができる。

　電子メール　tixichu@cnipa.gov.cn　

　FAX　010-62083171

　書簡　宛先は北京市海淀区西土城路6号国家知識産権局・知識産権保護司・保護体系建設処　〒100088（封筒の左下に「知的財産権信用管理規定」と明記）

出所：国家知識産権局公式サイト

