Japan:
国家知識産権局、「知的財産権信用管理規定」で意見募集
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
国家知識産権局（CNIPA）は、国務院「知的財産権強国建設綱要（2021〜2035年）」と「『十四五』国家知的財産権保護と運用計画」の知的財産権分野における信義誠実システムの整備に関する方針に基づき、「国家知識産権局知的財産権信用管理規定（試行）」の意見募集稿を作成し、公表した。
知的財産権分野における信用管理活動メカニズムの構築、整備の推進や、商標の先駆け登録と非正常な特許出願に対する信用監視管理の強化など、知的財産権保護の確実な強化と知的財産権関連活動の高品質な発展の促進を狙いとする内容が盛り込まれている。
同「管理規定」は現在、一般向け意見募集が行われている。締切日は11月25日。以下の方式で意見を提出することができる。
電子メール tixichu@cnipa.gov.cn
FAX 010-62083171
書簡 宛先は北京市海淀区西土城路6号国家知識産権局・知識産権保護司・保護体系建設処 〒100088（封筒の左下に「知的財産権信用管理規定」と明記）
出所：国家知識産権局公式サイト
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Intellectual Property from Japan
Patent Law in India
Anand & Anand
The Patents Act 1970, along with the Patents Rules 1972, came into force on 20th April 1972, replacing the Indian Patents and Designs Act 1911. The Patents Act was largely based on the recommendations of the Ayyangar Committee Report headed by Justice N. Rajagopala Ayyangar. One of the recommendations was the allowance of only process patents with regard to inventions relating to drugs, medicines, food and chemicals.
New Aussie Domain Name
Davies Collison Cave
A new Australian domain name, .au will be available from 24 March 2022. Australian individuals, businesses, and organisations will be able to register their existing and new domain names in the .au domain name space...
Compulsory Licensing In India
Khurana and Khurana
WIPO defines patent as an exclusive right granted for an invention, which is a product or a process that provides, in general, a new way of doing something, or offers a new technical solution to a problem
What Can Be Patented In India?
Intepat IP Services Pvt Ltd
Sections 3 and 4 of the Indian Patents Act, 1970 specifically state exclusions to what can be patented in India.