5月28日に、国家知識産権局（CNIPA)は、「特許法」第70条第1項に記載の「全国重大な影響のある特許権侵害紛争」の行政裁決の方針として、「重大な特許権侵害紛争の行政裁決弁法」を公布しした。なお、この「弁法」は2021年6月1日より施行し始めた。

　この「弁法」は全27条からなり、その中に「重大な特許権侵害紛争」の定義や行政裁決の受理条件と手続き、国家知識産権局における案件処理担当者の選定・忌避、職権調査の範囲、技術調査官の関与、外部鑑定、口頭審理、事件処理の中止や取消、調停などに関する規定が含まれている。

　また、この「弁法」には、当事者が国家知識産権局の裁決に不服がある場合、行政裁決書を受領した日から15 日以内に、裁判所に提訴することができるが、訴訟期間中、行政裁決の執行を停止しないことが規定されている。

出所：国家知識産権局公式サイト

