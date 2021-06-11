Japan:
国家知識産権局は「重大な特許権侵害紛争の行政裁決弁法」を公布
5月28日に、国家知識産権局（CNIPA)は、「特許法」第70条第1項に記載の「全国重大な影響のある特許権侵害紛争」の行政裁決の方針として、「重大な特許権侵害紛争の行政裁決弁法」を公布しした。なお、この「弁法」は2021年6月1日より施行し始めた。
この「弁法」は全27条からなり、その中に「重大な特許権侵害紛争」の定義や行政裁決の受理条件と手続き、国家知識産権局における案件処理担当者の選定・忌避、職権調査の範囲、技術調査官の関与、外部鑑定、口頭審理、事件処理の中止や取消、調停などに関する規定が含まれている。
また、この「弁法」には、当事者が国家知識産権局の裁決に不服がある場合、行政裁決書を受領した日から15
日以内に、裁判所に提訴することができるが、訴訟期間中、行政裁決の執行を停止しないことが規定されている。
出所：国家知識産権局公式サイト
