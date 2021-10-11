ARTICLE

1 Legal framework

1.1 What is the statutory or other source of trademark rights?

The Trade Marks Ordinance (New Version), 5732-1972;

The Merchandise Marks Ordinance, 1929;

The Protection of Appellation of Origin and Geographical Indications Law, 5725-1965; and

The Commercial Wrongs Law, 5759-1999 (Section 1 - Passing Off).

1.2 How do trademark rights arise (ie, through use or registration)?

Trademark rights in Israel arise through registration in accordance with the Trademarks Ordinance.

Under certain circumstances, the owner of an unregistered mark may have a cause of action against an unauthorised user of the mark pursuant to provisions of general laws dealing with commercial practices, such as the Commercial Torts Law and the Law of Unjust Enrichment.

Well-known trademarks not registered in Israel are granted qualified protection against infringement (see question 6).

1.3 What is the statutory or other source of the trademark registration scheme?

The Trade Marks Ordinance (New Version), 5732-1972;

The Trade Marks Regulations, 1940;

The Trade Marks Regulations (Appeal before the District Court), 5748-1987; and

The Trade Marks Regulations (Implementation of the Madrid Protocol), 5767-2007.

2 What constitutes a trademark?

2.1 What types of designations or other identifiers may serve as trademarks under the law?

According to the Trademarks Ordinance, a ‘mark' is defined as "letters, numerals, words, devices or other signs or combinations thereof, whether two-dimensional or three-dimensional".

The ordinance further defines:

a ‘trademark' as "a mark used, or intended to be used, by a person in relation to goods he manufactures or deals in"; and

a ‘service mark' as "a mark used, or intended to be used, by a person in relation to a service rendered by him".

All of the provisions pertaining to trademarks apply equally to service marks. ‘Certification marks' and ‘collective marks' may be registered as trademarks subject to specific requirements.

A trademark may be:

a word mark only;

a picture mark only (eg, a logo, device or image); or

a combination of both.

It may or may not include colour. To obtain protection for the use of a trademark in any colour or format, the trademark should be depicted in standard black letters or in black and white (for devices).

After Israel became a signatory to the Agreement on Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights, the definition of a ‘trademark' was expanded to include a broader range of marks, including sound marks.

2.2 What are the requirements for a designation or other identifier to function as a trademark?

Any of the aforementioned marks may function as a trademark, given that it may distinguish the goods and services of the trademark owner from those of others.

2.3 What types of designations or other identifiers are ineligible to function as trademarks?

Section 11 of the Trademark Ordinance lists marks that are ineligible for registration. The main types of marks that are ineligible for registration are as follows:

marks that infer a connection to, or patronage by, states, heads of states or their governments or institutions, or other well-known international organisations;

marks that include terms such as ‘patent', ‘patented', ‘by royal letters patent', ‘registered', ‘registered design', ‘copyright' or ‘to counterfeit this is forgery';

marks that would be injurious to public policy or morality;

marks that are likely to deceive the public, falsely indicating origin and encouraging unfair competition;

marks that resemble religious emblems;

marks that include the representation of a person, without the consent of that person or his or her survivors;

marks that are identical or confusingly similar to a mark that has been registered in respect of the same goods or description of goods;

marks that include characters or words that are in common use in trade, relating to goods or classes of goods or referring to their character and quality, unless these are distinctive within the meaning of Section 8(b) or 9 of the Trademarks Ordinance;

marks that comprise a geographical name or surname, unless it has a distinctive character within the meaning of Section 8(b) or 9 of the Trademarks Ordinance;

marks that misleadingly identify wine or an alcoholic drink containing a geographical signification; and

marks that are identical or deceptively similar to a well-known mark, whether registered or not, in relation to similar or different goods, if they could suggest a connection between the applicant's goods and those of the owner of the registered mark, to the detriment of the latter.

3 Registration procedure

3.1 Which governing body (ie, trademark office) controls the registration process?

The Trademark Office, at the Patents Authority.

3.2 What fees does the trademark office charge for an application, during prosecution and for issuance of a registration?

The current ITO filing fee is ILS 1,617 for the first class and ILS 1,214 for each additional class. No additional fees apply during prosecution or for publication and registration. However, there is an extension fee of ILS 74 per month.

3.3 Does the trademark office use the Nice Classification scheme?

Yes.

3.4 Are ‘class-wide' applications allowed, or must the applicant identify the specific goods or services for which the mark will be used?

Class-wide applications are not allowed. The applicant must provide a specific list of goods or services for each class.

3.5 Must an applicant have a bona fide intention to use the trademark for the goods or services identified in the application in order to apply for registration?

Yes.

3.6 Does the trademark office perform relative examination of trademark applications (ie, searches for earlier conflicting marks)?

Yes.

3.7 What types of examinations does the trademark office perform other than relative examination?

Other than relative examination, the Trademark Office performs a formal examination (checking that all technical requirements bound to the examination process – such as payment of fees, filing of power of attorney and so on – are fulfilled), an examination of the classification and of the description of goods/services, and examination on absolute grounds for approval.

3.8 Apart from confusion with a senior mark, descriptiveness and genericness, are there other grounds under which a mark is ineligible for registration, such as public policy reasons?

Yes. The following is an abridged review of Articles 11.1–11.8 and 11.10–11.12 of the Trademarks Ordinance on absolute grounds for refusal:

marks that make a reference to the state's president or inference to such;

marks that include state flags/emblems, flags, foreign state emblems or the symbols of international organisations;

marks that include public armorial bearings, official signs or seals used by any state to indicate control or warranty, or any indication that the owner enjoys the patronage of, or supplies goods or renders services to, a head of state or a government, unless proven;

marks that include terms such as "patent', ‘patented', ‘by royal letters patent', ‘registered', ‘registered design', ‘copyright' or ‘to counterfeit this is forgery';

marks that would be injurious to public policy or morality;

marks that could deceive the public, that contain false indications of origin or that encourage unfair trade competition;

marks that are identical or similar to emblems of exclusively religious significance;

marks that include the representation of a person, unless the consent of that person has been obtained;

marks that include numerals, letters or words which are in common use in trade, unless they have a distinctive character;

marks that include a geographical signification or a surname; and

marks that identify a wine or an alcoholic drink containing a geographical signification, where the goods are not from that same geographical area.

3.9 Is there a separate or supplemental register on which descriptive marks may be registered?

No.

3.10 Can a third party object to registration of a mark before the application has been published (eg, by letter of protest to the trademark office)?

There is no official mechanism for this. However, an opposition can be filed within three months of publication of a notice of allowance.

3.11 Must the applicant use the trademark commercially in order to obtain a registration?

No. According to the Trade Marks Ordinance, intention to use the mark suffices.

3.12 How much time does it typically take from filing an application to the first office action?

About four to six months.

3.13 How much time does it typically take from filing an application to publication?

Fourteen to 23 months.

4 Appeals

4.1 If the trademark office refuses registration, can the applicant appeal? If so, to what body and by what procedure?

If an application has been refused by the examiner, the applicant may request review of the refusal by the registrar. If the application is finally refused by the registrar, the applicant may appeal the decision to the Jerusalem District Court. See question 4.2 for the procedure for filing an appeal.

4.2 What is the procedure for appealing a trademark office refusal?

An applicant may first file written arguments against the refusal. Subsequently, if the examiner maintains the refusal, the applicant may request a hearing before the registrar.

4.3 Can the reviewing body's decision be appealed? If so, to what body and by what procedure?

If the Jerusalem District Court finally rejects the applicant's appeal, the applicant may petition the Supreme Court for leave to file an appeal.

5 Oppositions

5.1 Can a third party oppose a trademark application?

Yes, within three months of publication of the application in the Trademark Journal, which takes place after acceptance of the application.

5.2 Who has standing to oppose a trademark application?

Any third party has standing to oppose a trademark application. An opposition may be filed on the grounds that:

the opponent has a claim to ownership of the trademark; or

the application should have been denied pursuant to one or more provisions of the Trademarks Ordinance.

5.3 What is the timeframe for opposing a trademark application?

Within three months of publication of the application.

5.4 Which body hears oppositions?

The registrar of trademarks or one of several hearing officers in the Israel Trademark Office will hear the opposition and render a decision on this matter.

5.5 What is the process by which an opposition proceeds?

Within three months of publication of the application, any third party may file a notice of opposition (in which the details of the grounds of opposition are provided).

The applicant may then file its counterstatement within two months.

After a counterstatement has been filed, the opponent may file its evidence (accompanied by an affidavit) within two months.

After the opponent's evidence has been filed, the applicant has two months to file its evidence (accompanied by an affidavit).

After the applicant's evidence has been filed, the opponent may file its evidence in reply within two months (accompanied by an affidavit).

After the evidence stage, a date for a hearing before the registrar is set.

If the two parties notify the registrar that they will not be present at the hearing, the registrar will decide based on the material filed by the parties. If one of the parties is not present at the hearing, the registrar will hear the counterparty. The registrar may issue a decision against the party that was not present if it appears that this party abandoned its position.

The registrar may allow cross-examination of the affiants.

After cross-examinations, the parties file summations within a period decided by the registrar. Based on the summations and material filed by the parties, the registrar issues a decision on the opposition.

5.6 Can the decision on the opposition be appealed? If so, to what body and by what procedure?

Like any final decision of the registrar of trademarks, the decision in an opposition may be appealed as a matter of right to the Jerusalem District Court. The normal rules of civil procedure before the district court will apply.

6 Rights of registered and unregistered marks

6.1 What, if any, protection is afforded to unregistered trademarks?

The owner of an unregistered mark may base a legal action on the tort of passing off under the Commercial Wrongs Law, 5759-1999. Furthermore, unregistered well-known trademarks are protected from infringement according to the Trademark Ordinance (New Version), 5732-1972. Common law rights in a trademark constitute grounds to oppose or cancel a trademark registration.

6.2 What legal rights are conferred by a trademark registration?

Trademark registration confers upon the trademark owner:

the exclusive right to use the trademark in connection with the goods or services for which the trademark has been registered;

the right to grant a third party a licence to use the registered trademark subject to the terms of the licence; and

the right to sue for infringement an unauthorised user of a mark which is either identical or confusingly similar to its own, and to obtain an injunction and an order for damages incurred as a consequence of the infringement.

6.3 If there is a separate register for descriptive marks, what legal rights are conferred by registration therein?

Not applicable.

7 Enforcement and remedies for trademark infringement

7.1 What remedies are available against trademark infringement?

Injunction;

Damages;

Forfeiture of the infringing goods;

Transfer of ownership of the infringing goods; and

Other relief that the court may deem appropriate.

The Israel Customs Authority, on its own initiative or on the request of a trademark owner, may temporarily delay at a point of entry into the state the import of goods that are suspected of infringing a registered trademark, until such time as the matter is resolved between the parties or a final decision of the court of jurisdiction has been rendered.

7.2 What remedies are available against trademark dilution?

A court may grant any of the aforementioned remedies against dilution within the framework of protection of well-known trademarks under the Trademark Ordinance. However, the only available remedy for infringement of a non-registered well-known trademark is an injunction. Otherwise, no explicit provisions of law relate to dilution, although the Chattels Law and Unjust Enrichment Law might be applicable for protection from certain forms of trademark dilution and unfair competition. The Chattels Law provides for an injunction, whereas the Unjust Enrichment Law entitles the plaintiff to defendant's profits.

7.3 Does the law recognise remedies against other harms to trademark rights besides infringement and dilution?

Under certain circumstances, the owner of an unregistered mark may have a cause of action against an unauthorised user of the mark pursuant to the provisions of general laws dealing with commercial practices, such as the Commercial Torts Law and the Law of Unjust Enrichment.

7.4 What is the procedure for pursuing claims for trademark infringement?

It is customary, but not obligatory, to send a cease and desist letter prior to filing a lawsuit. If the infringement continues, the trademark owner may bring an infringement action in court. This action will involve:

submission of pleadings;

preliminary procedures;

submission of evidence (in the form of affidavits and possibly expert opinions, especially when surveys are adduced);

oral hearings for cross-examination of the affiants; and

summations (written or oral).

7.5 What typical defences are available to a defendant in trademark litigation?

A defendant in a trademark litigation will commonly raise one or more of the following defences:

The marks are not confusingly similar and do not lead to consumer confusion;

The registration is invalid due to descriptiveness and/or non-distinctiveness;

The defendant used the mark in good faith prior to its registration by the plaintiff; or

The plaintiff did not act in good faith in obtaining the registration.

The defendant may also raise equitable arguments, such as laches, estoppel, acquiescence and/or waiver, especially in interlocutory proceedings.

7.6 What is the procedure for appealing a decision in trademark litigation?

Judgment in a trademark infringement case will usually be given in a district court as a court of first instance. In such cases, the judgment may be appealed to the Supreme Court by right.

8 Maintenance and removal of registrations

8.1 What is the length of the initial term of registration and what is the length of renewal terms?

The initial term of registration is 10 years from the filing date. Each renewal term is also 10 years.

8.2 What, if anything, must be submitted to the trademark office to maintain or renew a registration?

In order to renew the registration of a trademark, a renewal application must be submitted to the Trademark Office by the trademark's expiration date or up to three months before. The renewal application shall be accompanied with a copy of a payment receipt of the renewal fee. Late renewal is available upon payment of the prescribed fees up to six months after the expiration date and revival under certain conditions is available within an additional period of six months.

8.3 What are the grounds for cancelling a trademark registration?

At any time during the life of a registered trademark, a third party may file a petition to cancel the registration on the grounds that the registrant:

filed the application in bad faith;

did not have a bona fide intention to use the trademark; or

failed to use the trademark during the three-year period immediately preceding the filing date of the petition.

Up until five years after the initial date of registration, a third party may file a petition for cancellation of the registration on any of the following grounds:

The trademark was never eligible for registration;

The trademark has lost its distinctive character; or

Registration of the trademark has resulted in unfair competition.

After five years have elapsed from registration, the mark's validity can be challenged only on the following grounds:

non-use;

bad-faith filing of the trademark; or

filing based on a registration in the applicant's country of origin (Telle-Quelle registration), which has since been cancelled.

8.4 Under what circumstances may the trademark office cancel a registration on its own initiative?

If there was an error in the process of acceptance, the Trademark Office may cancel a registration on its own initiative.

8.5 What is the procedure by which a third party may seek cancellation of a trademark registration?

See question 8.3.

8.6 What is the procedure for appealing a decision cancelling a registration?

The registrar's decision in cancellation proceedings may be appealed before a district court within 30 days of the date of issue of the decision.

9 Licensing

9.1 Are there particular requirements, such as quality control by the licensor, for a trademark licence to be valid?

Yes. When filing an application to record a trademark licence, the licensor must provide information about the commercial relationship between the licensor and licensee, including the degree of control by the licensor of the use of the trademark. In addition, the registrar may request conditions and limitations as he considers fit.

9.2 Must trademark licences be recorded with the trademark office or other governing body?

Yes. According to Section 50(b) of the Trademark Ordinance, an authorisation to use a trademark will not be valid unless the licensee is duly recorded as an authorised user in the Trademark Register with respect to the relevant trademark registrations, and thus the licensee's use will not accrue to the registered owner. This has several serious implications, including vulnerability of the trademark registration to cancellation on the grounds of non-use (in case of three consecutive years of use of the mark by the non-registered licensee only) and dilution of the relevant trademark.

9.3 Can a licensor lose its rights in a trademark by failing to comply with its obligations under the licence, such as maintaining quality control?

Perhaps. If, as a result of the licensor's failure to maintain quality control, the licensee uses the trademark in a way that does not accord with the registration, the registration may become vulnerable to cancellation on the grounds of non-use. This will be considered on a case-by-case basis.

10 Protection of foreign trademarks

10.1 Under what circumstances may foreign trademarks not registered in the jurisdiction be enforced (eg, under unfair competition law)?

In cases where an unregistered foreign trademark is well known in Israel, the rights may be enforced by bringing a trademark infringement lawsuit under the Trade Marks Ordinance.

In certain circumstances, unregistered foreign trademarks which are not well known may be enforced under various unfair competition laws, including Section 1 of the Commercial Wrongs Law (passing off), the Law of Unjust Enrichment and possibly also the Chattels Law.

10.2 Does the trademark office permit registration of a mark based on a foreign or international (Madrid) registration?

Yes. Section 16 of the Israel Trademarks Ordinance (Telle-Quelle) provides for the registration in Israel of a trademark based on a foreign registration, even if the trademark would not be deemed registrable pursuant to the strict standards of distinctiveness that would otherwise apply.

Israel is a signatory to the Madrid Protocol, such that Israel may be a designated country for an international trademark registration.

