ARTICLE
27 May 2024

The Qatar Central Bank Issues Regulations For Digital Insurers

SA
Sultan Al-Abdulla & Partners

Contributor

Sultan Al-Abdulla & Partners logo
Sultan Al-Abdulla & Partners (“SAP”) is a full-service Qatar law firm specialising in both contentious and non-contentious matters. SAP is one of Qatar’s longest established and largest law firms. SAP is top-ranked by Chambers and Partners and The Legal 500, and our partners also are highly ranked individually.
Explore
The Qatar Central Bank ("QCB") has issued new regulations setting out the regulatory framework for digital insurers in the country.
Qatar Insurance
Person photo placeholder
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The Qatar Central Bank ("QCB") has issued new regulations setting out the regulatory framework for digital insurers in the country. The regulations are part of a larger drive to develop the country's financial sector in accordance with the Third National Development Strategy, the Third Financial Sector Strategy, the Fintech Strategy, and the QCB law (Law No. 13 of 2012).

As the name suggests, digital insurers utilise technology to provide customers with a wider variety of insurance products than might ordinarily be available and to enhance the customer experience through increased cost efficiency, faster claims processing, improved risk assessment, and greater competition. The regulations also aim to expand the insurance sector in Qatar, both domestically and abroad, through technology services based on the country's insurance laws and regulations, and the best international standards.

The regulations are available on the QCB website in Arabic and English.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Person photo placeholder
Sultan Al-Abdulla & Partners
ARTICLE
27 May 2024

The Qatar Central Bank Issues Regulations For Digital Insurers

Qatar Insurance

Contributor

Sultan Al-Abdulla & Partners logo
Sultan Al-Abdulla & Partners (“SAP”) is a full-service Qatar law firm specialising in both contentious and non-contentious matters. SAP is one of Qatar’s longest established and largest law firms. SAP is top-ranked by Chambers and Partners and The Legal 500, and our partners also are highly ranked individually.
Explore
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More