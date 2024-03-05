ARTICLE

The JJNN team of Christopher Foo, Juen Chong and Emeline Khoo recently succeeded in a claim for a life insurance company client who brought an action in Court against its ex-agent and former agency manager for a refund of commissions and bonuses paid on 2 policies which were cancelled.

The KL High Court rejected the defence that cancellation of insurance policies could only be done during the statutory cooling-off period of 15 days.

The defence contention that the right to clawback did not survive the termination of the agency agreement was similarly rejected as the agreement in question had been drafted sufficiently widely to provide for survival.

A counter-claim by the defendants for loss of income allegedly suffered as a result of having been blacklisted with LIAM because of the moneys owing by them to our insurance company client was dismissed.

Originally Published 9 December 2022

