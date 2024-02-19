MFSA has today issued a survey with the aim of gauging stakeholders' level of understanding and preparedness with regards to sustainable finance disclosure and reporting obligations, as well as challenges associated therewith.

MFSA is inviting the following stakeholders to participate in such survey by Wednesday 28th February 2024:

Fund Managers and self-managed Collective Investment Schemes

Investment Firms

Credit Institutions

Insurance Undertakings

Retirement Scheme Administrators and Retirement Schemes

Insurance Intermediaries (Except for TIIs and AIIs)

Listed Entities

Malta Stock Exchange

Related Public Sector Organisations

Trade or Professional Associations

Completion of the survey is on an anonymous basis and no personal data will be gathered and processed by the administrator. Results of this survey will assist the European Commission and the MFSA to better guide markets in the application of several EU Sustainability Disclosures and Reporting requirements.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.