Decree dated and effective 31 January 2024 of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan terminates (liquidates) the State Insurance Commercial Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan doing business as Azərsığorta (Azarsigorta, Azersigorta) State Insurance Commercial Company (or Azerbaijani Republic State Insurance Company), tax ID: 1400079571.

The President of the Republic exercised the role of the company's general meeting as far as the company's termination (and reorganization) was concerned. Other roles of the meeting were exercised by Azerbaijan Investment Holding (AIH).

The liquidation is reported to have been initiated by the management and supported by the board of the company. It is further reported the liquidation commission will be formed including representatives of the Ministry of Finance of the Republic and AIH. The creditors are expected to have at least 60 calendar days to file their claims against the company.

