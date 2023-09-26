Malta:
Matthew Bianchi To Speak At A Malta-Focused Insurance Event In London
26 September 2023
Ganado Advocates
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
The Association of Insurance Brokers in Malta, in conjunction
with FinanceMalta, will be organising an event in London entitled
'Malta – The Insurance Market Landscape' on the 3rd
of October at the Lloyd's of London.
Matthew Bianchi, the partner leading Ganado Advocates'
insurance practice, will speak at this event, addressing topics
such as the Maltese insurance market and the advantages of
establishing a company in Malta for UK brokers in a post-Brexit
context.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Insurance from Malta
Amalgamation Of Bermuda Insurance Companies
Conyers
This publication outlines the steps necessary under the Companies Act 1981 of Bermuda (the "Act") for Bermuda insurance companies to amalgamate and continue as a single Bermuda insurance company.
Insurance Authority Board Decision
Hamdan AlShamsi Lawyers & Legal Consultants
The insurance sector in Dubai is regulated by the Insurance Authority, which is responsible for setting and enforcing regulations to ensure the stability and growth of the industry.
MFSA: The Wider Picture
MFSA – Malta Financial Services Authority
Solvency II came into force on 1 January 2016 following a long period of preparation. Its phasing in stage is also drawing to an end with the publication of EIOPA's Implementing Technical Standards and guidelines.