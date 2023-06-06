The thirteenth issue of the insurance newsletter is now available.

In this issue:

News bulletin

  • EIPOA Supervisory Statement on differential pricing practices in non-life insurance lines of business
  • Implementing Regulations on ITS on supervisory reporting and disclosure under Solvency II published in OJ
  • IAIS releases a statement on the role of insurance supervisors in addressing natural catastrophe protection gaps
  • EIOPA and ECB issue a discussion paper on climate catastrophe insurance
  • IAIS publishes global insurance market report on cyber risks in insurance sector

Insights

  • Updates to the Demands and Needs Assessment
  • Juridical interest in the context of insurance claims

Podcasts

  • Ganado Meets Green Finance with Steve Ellul

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.