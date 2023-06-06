The thirteenth issue of the insurance newsletter is now available.
In this issue:
News bulletin
- EIPOA Supervisory Statement on differential pricing practices in non-life insurance lines of business
- Implementing Regulations on ITS on supervisory reporting and disclosure under Solvency II published in OJ
- IAIS releases a statement on the role of insurance supervisors in addressing natural catastrophe protection gaps
- EIOPA and ECB issue a discussion paper on climate catastrophe insurance
- IAIS publishes global insurance market report on cyber risks in insurance sector
Insights
- Updates to the Demands and Needs Assessment
- Juridical interest in the context of insurance claims
Podcasts
- Ganado Meets Green Finance with Steve Ellul
