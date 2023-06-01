Insurance Authority Board Decision No. 33/2019

for the Settlement and Resolution of Insurance Disputes

The insurance sector in Dubai is regulated by the Insurance Authority, which is responsible for setting and enforcing regulations to ensure the stability and growth of the industry.

Insurance companies in Dubai offer a range of products and services, including life insurance, health insurance, motor insurance, property insurance, and liability insurance. These products are designed to protect individuals, businesses, and organizations against financial losses due to unforeseen events, such as accidents, illnesses, natural disasters, and other risks.

In September 2019, the Insurance Authority of the UAE issued Board Decision No. 33/2019 concerning the Regulation of the Committees for the Settlement and Resolution of Insurance Disputes. The decision aims to regulate the establishment, functions, and procedures of the committees responsible for resolving insurance disputes in the UAE.

The decision applies to all insurance disputes in the UAE, including those involving insurance policies, claims, and other related matters. It requires insurance companies to establish internal dispute resolution mechanisms to handle complaints and disputes raised by policyholders.

Under the decision, the committees for the settlement and resolution of insurance disputes are established as independent bodies with jurisdiction over disputes arising from insurance contracts, policies, and claims. The committees are composed of three members, including a chairperson and two other members appointed by the Insurance Authority.

The committees have the power to hear and decide on disputes related to insurance contracts, policies, and claims, including disputes over coverage, exclusions, liability, and damages. They are also authorized to order the payment of compensation, damages, or other forms of relief to the affected parties.

The decision requires the committees to follow fair and transparent procedures in resolving disputes, including providing written notices to the parties involved and conducting hearings where necessary. The committees must also maintain records of all proceedings and decisions.

In addition to regulating the establishment and functions of the committees, the decision also sets out the rules and procedures for filing complaints and appeals related to insurance disputes. It also establishes a mechanism for the enforcement of the committees' decisions, including the right to seek judicial review.

Overall, the Insurance Authority Board Decision No. 33/2019 is an important step towards improving the regulation and resolution of insurance disputes in the UAE. It provides policyholders with an effective and transparent mechanism for resolving disputes with insurance companies and promotes the development of a fair and stable insurance market in the country.

Whether you are an individual, a business, or an organization, we are here to help you protect your interests and achieve a favorable outcome in your insurance dispute.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.