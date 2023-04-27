The twelfth issue of the insurance newsletter is now available.

In this issue:

News bulletin

  • IAIS launches climate risk training materials for insurance supervisors
  • European Commission adopts Implementing Regulation amending ITS on solvency and financial condition reports under Solvency II
  • IAIS report on implementation of holistic framework
  • EIOPA staff paper on impacts of nature-related risks on insurance sector
  • MFSA circular on the Revised MFSA FinTech Regulatory Sandbox Framework
  • MFSA circular on the FinTech Adoption Study
  • MFSA publishes its first podcast on the introduction to the Digital Operational Resilience Act
  • IAIS consults on issues paper on policyholder protection schemes
  • Implementing Regulation on technical information for calculating technical provisions and basic own funds for Q1 2023 reporting under Solvency II published in OJ
  • MFSA issues a Consultation Document on the exchange of confidential information in the insurance sector
  • MFSA Circular on EIOPA's Supervisory Statement on the use of governance arrangements in third countries to perform functions or activities

Insights

  • The non-disclosure of material facts in insurance contracts
  • The principle of insurable interest

Podcasts

  • Ganado Meets Green Finance with Perit David Xuereb

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.