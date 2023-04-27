The twelfth issue of the insurance newsletter is now available.

In this issue:

News bulletin

IAIS launches climate risk training materials for insurance supervisors

European Commission adopts Implementing Regulation amending ITS on solvency and financial condition reports under Solvency II

IAIS report on implementation of holistic framework

EIOPA staff paper on impacts of nature-related risks on insurance sector

MFSA circular on the Revised MFSA FinTech Regulatory Sandbox Framework

MFSA circular on the FinTech Adoption Study

MFSA publishes its first podcast on the introduction to the Digital Operational Resilience Act

IAIS consults on issues paper on policyholder protection schemes

Implementing Regulation on technical information for calculating technical provisions and basic own funds for Q1 2023 reporting under Solvency II published in OJ

MFSA issues a Consultation Document on the exchange of confidential information in the insurance sector

MFSA Circular on EIOPA's Supervisory Statement on the use of governance arrangements in third countries to perform functions or activities

Insights

The non-disclosure of material facts in insurance contracts

The principle of insurable interest

Podcasts

Ganado Meets Green Finance with Perit David Xuereb

