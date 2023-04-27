The twelfth issue of the insurance newsletter is now available.
In this issue:
News bulletin
- IAIS launches climate risk training materials for insurance supervisors
- European Commission adopts Implementing Regulation amending ITS on solvency and financial condition reports under Solvency II
- IAIS report on implementation of holistic framework
- EIOPA staff paper on impacts of nature-related risks on insurance sector
- MFSA circular on the Revised MFSA FinTech Regulatory Sandbox Framework
- MFSA circular on the FinTech Adoption Study
- MFSA publishes its first podcast on the introduction to the Digital Operational Resilience Act
- IAIS consults on issues paper on policyholder protection schemes
- Implementing Regulation on technical information for calculating technical provisions and basic own funds for Q1 2023 reporting under Solvency II published in OJ
- MFSA issues a Consultation Document on the exchange of confidential information in the insurance sector
- MFSA Circular on EIOPA's Supervisory Statement on the use of governance arrangements in third countries to perform functions or activities
Insights
- The non-disclosure of material facts in insurance contracts
- The principle of insurable interest
Podcasts
- Ganado Meets Green Finance with Perit David Xuereb
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.